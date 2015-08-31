Apple launched two new ads for Apple Music last night featuring The Weeknd and ... John Travolta

Apple aired two new TV commercials for Apple Music last night during the MTV Video Music Awards.

The ads star The Weeknd, who takes a limo between a pair of after-parties. The joke is that his limo driver is John Travolta. We saw the ads first at Apple Insider.

Here is part one …

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

… and part two:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

