Apple launched two new ads for Apple Music last night featuring The Weeknd and ... John Travolta

Apple aired two new TV commercials for Apple Music last night during the MTV Video Music Awards.
The ads star The Weeknd, who takes a limo between a pair of after-parties. The joke is that his limo driver is John Travolta. We saw the ads first at Apple Insider.
Here is part one …
… and part two:
NOW WATCH: Here’s what the US would look like if all the Earth’s ice melted
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.