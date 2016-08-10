'It's been a volatile year': Apple kills iPhone model months before launch

Earlier this year, a very accurate Apple analyst predicted that Apple would release three new iPhone models in 2016.

Some leaked factory photos have also shown three models, like the one to the right.

But in an interesting twist, Apple is likely to only release two new models of iPhone this fall, according to Bloomberg. And now sources have told Nikkei that there were in fact three models in the cards, but one of them has since been cut.

Apple had planned to release two versions of the bigger iPhone, in addition one with two lenses and one with a more traditional single lens.

The single-lens version won’t be coming out, according to the report.

“This never happened before. Before this year, Apple never made changes to iPhone’s product line mere months before the launch. It has been a volatile year for Apple,” a source told Nikkei.

Instead, Apple is preparing an iPhone for release in 2017 that could drive a “powder keg” of sales. That device is expected to come in a glass body, with an edge-to-edge screen, and wireless charging. Nikkei reports that Foxconn has started to develop glass casings, and one of Apple’s aluminium suppliers previously confirmed the plans to release a glass iPhone.

We’re expecting Apple to launch its next iPhone in September. Here’s what we think we know:

Two models, one with a 4.7-inch screen and one with a 5.5-inch screen.

The larger iPhone will come with a camera with two lenses, which will allow for better zoom and image fidelity.

The smaller iPhone will still have an improved camera.

Both models will be more waterproof.

Both models will lack a headphone port, forcing users to connect USB headphones or plug-in through Apple’s charging port.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.