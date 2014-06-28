Apple Halts Production On Aperture And IPhoto, Two Of Its Prominent Photography Applications

Apple will kill two of its most popular photography applications, replacing them with something new.

Aperture, which is geared towards pros, and iPhoto, which is geared towards consumers, will be replaced by the Photos app, The Loop’s Jim Dalrymple reports.

An Apple spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider that iPhoto will continue to be compatible with OS X Yosemite, the company’s forthcoming update for its desktop operating system, but will no longer develop the application as all attention will be placed on the new Photos app.

According to Dalrymple, who spoke to an Apple spokesperson, the new Photos app will allow users to edit and search through their entire photos libraries in the cloud and on any Apple device. As a result, the current iPhoto application, which allows you to edit images from the mobile Photos app, will simply be folded into Photos.

“With the introduction of the new Photos app and iCloud Photo Library, enabling you to safely store all your photos in iCloud and access them from anywhere, there will be no new development of Aperture,” Apple told The Loop. “When Photos for OS X ships next year, users will be able to migrate their existing Aperture libraries to Photos for OS.”

Apple’s website currently features instructions for how to share your photo library from iPhoto with Aperture; but now, it looks like none of that will be necessary since Photos will be the dominant app for storing, sharing and editing photos.

Apple confirmed that Aperture is the only “pro” app that will discontinue development; work on the company’s other professional-leaning apps like Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro will continue.

Aperture is available for download from the Mac App Store for $US79.99. iPhoto is a free application for iOS and Mac users.

