Apple Killed The IPad 2

REUTERS/Jim Urquhart Apple CEO Tim Cook with his iPad.

Starting today, Apple will no longer sell the iPad 2.

Even though the iPad 2 launched in early 2011, Apple has kept it around at a lower price. When Apple started selling the current iPad Air last fall, it still sold the iPad 2 starting at $US399.

Now, Apple will sell the iPad with Retina display, commonly referred to as the “iPad 4” because it was the fourth generation of the product, starting at $US399. (The iPad 2 did not have the super-sharp Retina display.)

It’s not the only change in Apple’s iThing lineup today. Apple now sells a cheaper, 8 GB model of the plastic iPhone 5C in some countries.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.