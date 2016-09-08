Apple just killed its $10,000 gold watch

When the Apple Watch first launched last year, the most eye-popping version was a model made of 18-karat gold.

The high-end Apple Watch Edition started at $10,000 and was only available from certain retailers.

Now it appears that Apple is moving away from the ultra-luxury segment. It updated the Apple Watch internal hardware at an event on Wednesday. The new models are called “Series 2” and there’s no gold version.

Instead, Apple has a new ceramic model, which it says is four times harder than steel. On Apple’s website, that is now the updated “Apple Watch Edition.”

There’s one big difference, though. The new ceramic models start at $1250 — a significant discount from last year’s gold versions. There are other Apple Watch models that tackle luxury, though, including a Hermés watch that starts at $1149 and includes a Hermés band.

Too bad for gold-crazed, Apple-loving millionaires.

Here’s how Apple breaks it down:

