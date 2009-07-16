Apple Kicks Palm Pre Out Of iTunes

One of Palm’s (PALM) selling points for the Pre — that it synced with Apple’s (AAPL) iTunes via a clever hack — no longer works, according to Pre Thinking. Engadget confirms that the iTunes 8.2.1 update breaks the Pre’s ability to sync.

No surprise: iTunes syncing is a great feature, and Apple has every reason to keep that exclusive to its iPhone and iPod devices as long as possible.

Last month, Apple warned people that the hack might not work for very long. Still, that was fast.

Still unknown: If Apple will take legal action against Palm and other mobile phone companies with multi-touch user interfaces, something Apple has patented.

