Apple Kicks Adobe Again: Won't Pre-Install Flash On New Macs

Apple’s crusade against Adobe’s Flash software has reached a new level: Apple will not pre-install the Flash plugin on its Mac computers anymore, the company tells Engadget.



While most people will probably end up installing Flash on their own, it will require some work.

On one hand, Apple is therefore doing its customers a disservice. On the other, given how slow and flaky Flash is on Macs, Apple may actually be doing them a favour.

Apple’s official reasoning, according to Engadget, is that “the best way for users to always have the most up to date and secure version is to download it directly from Adobe.”

But it’s hard to see this as anything more than Apple’s continued campaign against Flash, in favour of HTML5 for video and animation.

Read: Everything You Need To Know About HTML5 And Why You Should Care About Its War With Flash

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.