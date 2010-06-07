The 11 Best Steve Jobs Keynote Videos

Before Steve Jobs takes the stage of the Moscone centre to roll out a new iPhone, take a look at these eleven clips of keynotes past.



You can see Steve’s trademark phrases, and cadences. There’s also some great historical nuggets.

We particularly like watching Steve basically grit his teeth and announce a partnership with Microsoft.

There’s also a great clip from 1984 where Steve reads a letter from a McDonald’s exec who thanks Steve Jobs for doing such a great job marketing personal computers. The McDonald’s man says he couldn’t think of a reason to justify buying a personal computer, but Apple’s marketing did the trick.

That basically sums up Apple, doesn’t it? It makes good products, but it also markets those products really well.

