The 11 Best Steve Jobs Keynote Videos

Jay Yarow
Before Steve Jobs takes the stage of the Moscone centre to roll out a new iPhone, take a look at these eleven clips of keynotes past.

You can see Steve’s trademark phrases, and cadences. There’s also some great historical nuggets.

We particularly like watching Steve basically grit his teeth and announce a partnership with Microsoft.

There’s also a great clip from 1984 where Steve reads a letter from a McDonald’s exec who thanks Steve Jobs for doing such a great job marketing personal computers. The McDonald’s man says he couldn’t think of a reason to justify buying a personal computer, but Apple’s marketing did the trick.

That basically sums up Apple, doesn’t it? It makes good products, but it also markets those products really well.

This is almost too painful to watch. Steve Jobs announces a partnership with Microsoft.

Here's a classic. Steve introduces the iPhone to shouts of joy from the crowd.

This presentation from 1984 is worth watching for Steve's bow tie and the song playing when he takes the stage. Steve also reads an interesting letter from a McDonald's exec.

Here Steve introduces the iPod. It's an intimate introduction, and Steve's style is all here.

Steve dorks out and prank calls the Starbucks on the iPhone

Here's Steve talking about his liver transplant. He sounds hoarse and emotional.

One more historical clip. Steve rolls out the Macintosh.

BONUS: Steve Jobs and Bill Gates at D5. In case you have an hour and a half to kill.

