Apple Missed A Huge Opportunity To Improve The iPhone 5's Keyboard

The extra half inch on our iPhone 5 is much appreciated.



When the iPhone 5 launched earlier this year, Apple gave users an extra row of icons and an overall better phone. But Reddit user Mds03 points out, the company missed a huge opportunity to improve the keyboard experience with the iPhone 5.

Photo: Imgur via Reddit

Reddit users have also pointed out that Apple’s internal apps already have this feature but we guess it wasn’t important enough to the iPhone king to bring to the mainstream.

Developers have the option to add this to their apps, but they just have to go out of their way to make it happen.

Don’t Miss: The Most Innovative Gadgets Of 2012 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.