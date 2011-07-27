Apple Is Reinventing The Keyboard -- Without Keys

Photo: Patently Apple

The latest patent filed from Cupertino is a doozy.Introducing the keyless keyboard, which was unearthed by Patently Apple.



It seems a logical step, what with Apple consistently figuring out how to get rid of more and more buttons, making everything multitouch and sexy. What has more buttons than a keyboard?

The patent indicates that you wouldn’t just be hacking away on a silver slab of nothing. There are LED indicators to tell you which keys you’re actually pressing and capacitive sensors for multitouch capabilities. We’d expect this — every now and then we capitalise letters by holding shift and another key.

Just because the patent was filed doesn’t mean we’ll be seeing this in the real world any time soon (or ever). But in a weird way, we hope we do.

