Apple could be working on a gaming headset

Apple has just been awarded a patent for a headset with a built-in microphone that would be ideal for gaming.

The inventors of the patented product, designers Robert Brunner and Christopher Kuh, actually work for a studio called Ammunition. The company created the first line of Beats Solo headphones, and have designed many other Beats products, AppleInsider reports.

The patent just shows images of the product, which looks a lot like other Beats headphones. The only noticeable difference is a microphone poking out of the left earpiece:

Apple hasn’t paid much attention to gaming products so far. But the company could end up manufacturing this product through Beats, as the brand still exists separately after Apple’s acquisition.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.