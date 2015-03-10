Apple's new MacBook comes in gold and has a gorgeous Retina screen

Apple has just announced a new version of the MacBook that will come in a gold, and it’s being called the most efficient MacBook ever. Pricing starts at $US1,299, and the higher end model with more storage and a faster processor will cost $US1,599. It launches on April 10.

As previous rumours have suggested, the new notebook comes with a 12-inch Retina display. Apple is also calling this the best display the company has ever put on a Mac.

It’s also much thinner and lighter at just two pounds. The company claims that the keys are much more precise and accurate than those of its previous MacBooks thanks to a new design. It looks a lot like a new MacBook Air, but Apple is simply calling it the new MacBook.

The trackpad is also supposedly a big deal, according to Apple. It will support an entirely new gesture called Force Click, which automatically performs certain actions depending on what you’re doing. For example, Force Clicking on an address may automatically open the location on a map.

The new MacBook is Apple’s first fanless laptop, too, which means it should be much quieter when it’s working. The logic board on the inside of Apple’s gold MacBook is 67% smaller than those in previous MacBooks, which is part of the reason Apple is able to make the notebook thinner and lighter than its predecessors. It’s powered by Intel’s new Core M processor.

Apple is also claiming that the new MacBook’s battery can last all day thanks to its new battery design, which is a big deal. The MacBook Air has already been known for its excellent battery life, and it sounds like Apple has improved that even further.

Apple is cutting down on the amount of ports on the device, too, by putting a new USB-C port on the device. It’s reversible, and it supports a bunch of different cables including VGA, HDMI, and DisplayPort. This means you’ll only need one port for all of your cables, and it doesn’t matter which way you plug it in.

The notebook will be available in silver, space grey, and gold just like the iPhone.

