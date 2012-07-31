Apple Just Told Everyone Not To Buy An iPhone For Two Months

Photo: AP

After Rene Ritchie at iMore broke the news that Apple was planning an event to announce the next iPhone for September 12, other news outlets confirmed his report citing a source familiar with the matter.It sure seems like that “source” is either Apple PR, or someone at Apple authorised to confirm the date.



As a result, Apple has tacitly told the world to stop buying iPhones (unless it’s an absolute must-buy purchase) until the middle of September.

What is coming in September? We believe a redesigned phone that will have a bigger screen and a high speed, 4G LTE wireless connection. In addition, the price of the iPhone 4S will probably fall to $100 and the price of the iPhone 4 will probably fall to $0, on contract. The iPhone 3GS, meanwhile, might get even cheaper unlocked, off contract.

So, if you can hold off, don’t buy an iPhone for a few weeks.

