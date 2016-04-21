Apple just rescheduled its second quarter earnings

Getty/Justin Sullivan Apple CEO Tim Cook

Apple on Wednesday pushed its second quarter earnings report back 24 hours, to Tuesday, April 26.

Previously, the conference call to discuss its results was scheduled for Monday, April 25 at 2:00 P.M. PT.

It’s not unheard of for earnings to be postponed, although most companies don’t attract the same attention that Apple does. Some earnings are often postponed because an internal audit took longer than expected or for other unforeseen reasons.

This quarter is an important one for Apple. Many investors are worried that iPhone sales, the company’s economic engine, might be unusually slow this quarter. Nikkei reported that iPhone production will remain slow through June last week, which temporarily dropped Apple’s stock price.

However, other analysts remain bullish on Apple because of its opportunity in the services market, as well as the fact that it continues to capture the vast majority of profits in the smartphone market.

Apple did not immediately return calls for comment about the schedule change.

EXCLUSIVE FREE REPORT:

25 Big Tech Predictions by BI Intelligence. Get the Report Now »

NOW WATCH: Stop making the biggest mistake when it comes to texting etiquette



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.