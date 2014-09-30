Apple Just Protected Your Mac From A Terrifying Vulnerability

Via Wikimedia Commons All of these Macs are safe now.

Apple has patched OS X against a security vulnerability called “Shellshock.”



Shellshock is a bug discovered last week that, when exploited, can allow a remote user to control one or more computers in a system.

Once the computers are under remote control, they can be used for malicious purpose, like attacking websites with distributed denial of service (DD0S) attacks.

Apple has released a patch for OS X Mavericks users, as well as update for Lion and Mountain Lion users.

Apple claims only a limited number of users are vulnerable to the bug, but this is an update you should get now to rid yourself of any worrying.

(Via Gizmodo)

