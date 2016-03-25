There's more evidence that Apple is working on a VR headset

There’s now more evidence that suggests Apple is working on a VR headset.

The company applied for a patent on Thursday for a head-mounted display that works with a “portable electronic device,” or the iPhone. It appears to be a slightly updated version of a patent granted last February. Apple filed other patents related to VR headsets in 2008, 2009, and 2012.

Apple filed this patent on September 22, 2015, and the application was approved on March 24, 2016.

Here’s what the patent looks like:

While Apple patents all kinds of ideas that never make it to market, this headset patent is particularly interesting given recent reports that Apple has hundreds of engineers working on VR. The headset design looks very similar to existing VR headsets like the Oculus Rift and Samsung Gear VR.

Developing…

