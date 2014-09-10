Apple Just Made iCloud Cheaper, But Google And Dropbox Still Offer Better Deals

Following the company’s gigantic iPhone and Watch announcement in Cupertino, California, Apple announced new iCloud pricing on its website.

The news, which we first spotted on MacRumors, comes right before Apple’s cloud service gets a major boost in iOS 8 and OS X Yosemite; iOS 8 will launch to the public on Sept. 17, and OS X Yosemite will arrive sometime this fall.

As they did before, iCloud customers will still get 5GB of storage for free, but now, they can purchase an extra 20GB of space for $US0.99 per month. For 1TB of storage, users will pay $US20 a month.

The pricing plan is certainly improved over the former deal, considering many users don’t use all that storage. But Apple’s iCloud mainly handles documents, photos, apps, and music — specifically within Apple’s ecosystem devices and services.

Professionals and businesspeople who rely on full cloud services across a wider range of devices for things like videos, large photos, and back-end services, might want to consider Google Drive or Dropbox, which gives users the same terabyte of storage for half of Apple’s price ($9.99 a month, each). Amazon also charges $US0.03 per GB per month for its S3 cloud service, which is a favourite among developers (Dropbox included).

That said, Apple users will likely start using iCloud a bit more once iOS 8 releases to the public, since that new mobile operating system includes many improvements to iCloud. Syncing is highly improved, iCloud Photo Library will keep all of your photos in iCloud forever (instead of the current 30-day period), and it will soon support and open all document types on any Mac or iOS device. Apple will make several other improvements to iCloud as well, which will become effective starting Sept. 17.

