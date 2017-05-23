Apple just launched a new attack on Android

Apple is back in the business of trying to persuade consumers to switch to its products from a rival platform — only this time it’s targeting users of Android, not Windows.

The iPhone maker on Monday launched a website aimed at persuading people who currently have an Android phone to buy an iPhone from Apple. The colourful webpage includes a link to buy an iPhone as well as answers to questions about why people should switch and how difficult the transition would be.

One example: “Will it be easy to switch to iPhone?”

Apple’s reassuring answer: “Yes, it will. There’s no need to save your stuff elsewhere before switching from Android. Just download the Move to iOS app from the Google Play Store and it securely transfers your content for you.”

The iPhone giant has been focused on been focused on luring Android users for a while, and Apple CEO Tim Cook likes to throw out statistics about the number of “switchers” from Android to iPhone, indicating it is one of the data points Apple closely watches.

A ‘Get a Mac’ ad.

“We saw the largest absolute number of switchers outside of greater China that we’ve ever seen in the same period,” Cook said on the company’s latest earnings call, according to MacRumors.

Apple has targeted Android customers before with a separate website, which has been taken down. And two years ago, it released an app called Move to iOS for Android designed to help switchers.

Apple launches single-topic sites like this for many of its programs, including its recent push to hold classes at Apple retail locations, as well as a page heralding the number of jobs Apple says it is responsible for creating in the US.

The targeting of Android is reminiscent of Apple’s campaign in the 2000s to persuade Windows PC users to “Get a Mac.”

