Apple just fixed a bunch of bugs in Apple Music

Apple Apple Music is offering a free three-month trial for every iPhone owner.

Good news for those who may be having trouble with Apple Music.

Apple just released new updates for the iPhone and iTunes on the desktop that address some of the biggest bugs in its new music streaming service.

On Thursday, Apple released iOS 8.4.1 for the iPhone and iPad with a host of Apple Music bug fixes, many of which we noted when the service first launched earlier this summer.

Here’s the full list of fixes:

-Resolves issues that could prevent turning on iCloud Music Library – Resolves an issue that hides added music because Apple Music was set to show offline music only – Provides a way to add songs to a new playlist if there aren’t any playlists to choose from – Resolves an issue that may show different artwork for an album on other devices – Resolves several issues for artists while posting to Connect – Fixes an issue where tapping Love doesn’t work as expected while listening to Beats 1

To update Apple Music, open the Settings app on your iPhone and go to General > Software Update.

A new version of the desktop version of iTunes has also been released in the Mac App Store that includes a built-in show schedule for Beats 1 radio, multiple bug fixes, and improvements to Connect, Apple Music’s social network for artists.

Screenshot A full list of updates in the newest version of iTunes for the Mac.

NOW WATCH: How to override the Apple Music default features on your iPhone



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.