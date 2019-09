Photo: Flickr / Incase

Apple has released the update to OS X Lion 10.7.4.It includes several bug fixes, but the biggest fix is that passwords are no longer stored in plaintext.



To snag the new upgrade, just run Software Update and download the software.

