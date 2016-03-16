Apple just filed its final response before it meets the FBI in court

Apple will face the FBI in federal court in California on March 22 to address whether Apple needs to help the FBI break into San Bernardino shooter Syed Farook’s iPhone.

On Tuesday, Apple released a document it will use during that hearing.

In it, Apple acknowledges that the case is “in a difficult context after a terrible tragedy.”

“But it is in just such highly-charged and emotional cases that the courts must zealously guard civil liberties and the rule of law and reject government overreaching. This Court should therefore deny the government’s request and vacate the order,” Apple’s lawyers write.

As expected, Apple continues to argue that compelling it to create code to help the FBI access the data on an iPhone would violate the first amendment.

Here’s the entire doc:

Reply Brief in Support of Apple's Motion to Vacate (1)



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.