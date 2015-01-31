How Apple Made Its Money This Record-Breaking Quarter

This Tuesday, Apple demolished expectations, announcing it sold 74.5 million iPhones this holiday quarter — October to December of 2014. That’s up 46% compared to the year prior.

Last month we put together a visualisation of where Apple made their money over the past fiscal year. In light of Apple’s crushing earnings in Q1, we’ve created a new graphic that breaks down Apple’s revenue for this historic quarter.

As you can see, though iPad sales are down 17%, iPhones are up 46% and make up a tremendous chunk of their earnings. Also Apple eclipsed Google’s entire year’s revenue in just the past three months.

