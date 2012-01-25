Apple Just Beat Samsung To Become The Number One Smartphone Maker On The Planet

Photo: AP

Remember a few weeks ago when Samsung said it shipped 35 million smartphones in Q4 2012? (Estimates had actual sales pegged at 32 million.)It was supposed to spell doom for the iPhone.



Well, Apple is back on top. The company just announced its iPhone sales numbers for Q4 2012: 37.04 million. That likely makes Apple the number one smartphone manufacturer on the planet.

Samsung just got Samsunged.

