Apple Has Announced The 40 Per Cent Thinner iPad Air And Its Fastest Ever Mac Pro

Apple announced its next-generation iPads today.

Here’s what you need to know:

The full-sized iPad got the biggest upgrade. It’s now called the iPad Air and is significantly thinner and lighter than the last iPad. It weighs just one pound and is 7.5 mm thin.

Inside, the iPad Air is powered by Apple’s new A7 processor, the same zippy chip it uses in the iPhone 5S. The A7 processor is twice as fast as the chip used in last year’s iPad, which will make it around 8 times faster than the original iPad.

With a 10-hour battery life, you can use it most of the day. It comes in silver, white, and black.

The iPad Air will start at $499. It goes on sale November 1.

Apple also updated the iPad Mini. The iPad Mini now has a sharp Retina display just like other iPhones and iPads. It also has that same A7 processor as the iPhone 5S and iPad Air.

Unfortunately, it looks like the iPad Mini’s new screen isn’t cheap. The iPad Mini is now more expensive than last year’s model at $399, a $70 price bump.

Apple will continute to sell last year’s iPad Mini for just $299. The iPad 2, the full-sized iPad that launched in 2011, is sticking around for another year and will cost $399.

Apple didn’t give a launch date for the new iPad Mini, but did say it would start shipping in November.

Along with the new iPads, Apple announced a slew of other products.

The MacBook Pro laptops now have faster chips and better battery life. And the company also announced its fastest computer ever, the new Mac Pro.

It’s pricey too, starting at $US2,999 with base specs that include a monstrously fast quad-core processor, 12 GB of memory, and two graphics processors designed for outputting up to three screens of next-generation high definition video, also known as 4K.

While we weren’t given a specific launch date, the Mac Pro is scheduled for release in December — just in time for last-second holiday purchases.

Finally, Apple announced a bunch of new software. Its newest operating system for Mac computers, OS X Mavericks, will be available today as a free download for Mac owners.

