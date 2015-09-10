Apple just announced a more affordable gold Apple Watch

A gold Apple Watch no longer has to cost you a fortune.

At its big media event on Wednesday, the tech giant unveiled a new Apple Watch Sport model in a rose gold and gold coloured aluminium casing priced the same as the space grey aluminium casing at $US349. Watches with the new casings will be available on September 16.

Apple’s 38mm 18 karat gold Edition Watch begins pricing at $US10,000.

To go with the new metal casings, Apple revealed a slew of new colours for its Sports Watch.

The company also partnered with Hermes to make the Apple Watch Hermes, which features a line of specialty bands. The Hermes Watch will become available in select stores in October.

Last week, MacRumors reported Apple would release at least one new metal casing for the Apple Watch. And back in March, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said in a note that Apple would likely roll out additional casing options. In July, he added that the casing would likely be a yellow or rose gold coloured aluminium finish for the Apple Watch Sport, which is the most affordable Apple Watch model.

While the company didn’t make any changes to the overall hardware of the device, the updated casing for the Apple Watch Sport could sway more people to purchase the device.

When the company announced its smart watches last September, CEO Tim Cook said that the Apple Watch was the “most personal device” the company had ever created because it’s something that is worn. So more ways to update its look are critical to the Apple Watch’s success.

