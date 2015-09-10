Apple just admitted Microsoft is right

On Wednesday, Apple announced the iPad Pro, Apple’s biggest, most powerful iPad that has an optional attachable keyboard and the new “Pencil” style.

Sound familiar?

It’s Apple’s version of the Microsoft Surface. Apple even used the same name “Pro” to describe it.

And with this new product, Apple has admitted that Microsoft was right. What people really want, especially office workers, is a hybrid computer, a touch-screen tablet, with the power of a PC … and a keyboard. What people really want is Microsoft’s vision.

If you remember such a do-it-all PC is was once called the “Toaster-Fridge,” by some in the industry.

That was a term from a statement by Apple CEO Tim Cook back in 2012 when a Wall Street analyst asked him if Apple would ever do a hybrid.

He famously replied, “You can merge a toaster and a refrigerator, but that’s probably not going to be pleasing to anyone.”

Apparently Cook was wrong.

