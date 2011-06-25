10 Super Cool Jobs You Can Get At Apple Right Now

Photo: Business Insider illustration

You don’t have to simply be a fan of Apple products, you can actually help build them.The company has hundreds of job openings in everything from operations to HR to hardware and software engineering.



It probably helps to have a friend at the company, but you can just cold apply for positions through Apple’s site.

We’ve dug through the hundreds of openings to find our 10 favourites.

If you apply after reading this, and end up at Apple, don’t forget where it all started: [email protected]

Apple needs someone to lead operations for new iPads iOS Maps Application Developer Job description Come work for the team that revolutionised the mobile technology industry as it continues to define what computing looks like in a post-PC era. The Maps team is looking for a proactive and hardworking software engineer to join our team. Along with excellent skills in object-oriented software design and programming, the successful candidate will have real-world experience developing sophisticated user interfaces. Excellent communication skills are also a must, as you will be collaborating closely with Apple's peerless human interface team to add new and innovative features. Required: - BS in computer science or equivalent. - Strong object-oriented programming and design skills. - Experience at the application and user interface level - Passion for product quality and attention to details. - Excellent communication and collaborative skills. Additional success factors: - Knowledge of Objective-C, C , or C++. - Experience with the iOS SDK and Cocoa programming. - Deep understanding of graphics technology. - Familiarity with and a passion for location-based technologies. Help redefine the iPhone by building better speech recognition technology into it Job title: iOS Speech SW Application Engineer Job description: Speech Recognition Engineer Are you looking to contribute to a product that is redefining the smartphone? The iOS Application Frameworks team is looking for an exceptional Speech Engineer. You will work with our team on a wide variety of speech-related development activities. We need a team player - you will be working closely with engineers on the Application Frameworks team as well as other teams at Apple - and we need someone who is comfortable working in a fast paced environment with rapidly changing priorities. Education/Experience Required: · Bachelor's degree in Computer Science, Information Technology or related field · Experience developing core speech recognition technology · Evaluation of speech quality, performance tuning and system scaling Preferred: · Background in developing Statistical Language Model (SLM) based speech recognition systems · Demonstrated experience in building large scale systems in the speech recognition field Decide where the next awesome Apple store is going to go as a real estate analyst Job title: Manager of real estate analysis, retail Job description: This is an opportunity to lead a team which provides real estate financial analysis for one of the fastest growing retailers in the world. As the Manager of Real Estate Analysis, the individual will play an integral role in the development and execution of Apple Retail's real estate strategy. The individual will lead a team that works with many cross-functional business partners including Real Estate, Development, Real Estate Law, Market Leaders & Directors, Retail Finance and Apple Corporate teams. Responsibilities Include:

•Leading a team that is responsible for:

-New store/remodel pro forma analyses and approvals, including approvals by the Board of Directors

-Creating/analysing Store P&L's

-Sales Reporting & Forecasting

-Assisting in formulation of Apple Retail expansion strategy, through fleet and store-level analyses

-Financial review and approval process for lease expirations, options, termination rights and remote storage space

-Analysis in support of external financial reporting

•Apple Retail lease commitment tracking and Board reporting

•Real estate asset impairment

•Establishing team priorities and action plans

•Fostering professional and career development of direct reports The candidate must demonstrate the ability and willingness to:

•Communicate effectively with executives and business partners

•Think analytically

•Manage multiple, simultaneous priorities and deadlines

•Thrive in a demanding and quickly-changing environment

•Understand the business Education/Experience:

•Proven track record of leading successful teams.

•Professional experience that includes working in a cross-functional environment and producing executive-level financial presentations.

•Deep familiarity with Finance, Retail and/or Real Estate.

•Bachelors Degree in related field. MBA preferred.

•8+ years of experience. Retail & Real Estate Finance experience preferred.

•Experience with enterprise software systems (e.g., SAP) preferred. Help make Apple TV and iTunes killer by developing streaming media technology Job Title: Streaming Engineer Job description: The Interactive Media Group (IMG) provides the media and graphics foundation across all of Apple's innovative products including iPhone, Apple TV, iPod, iTunes, and Mac OS X. IMG takes the media experience to the next level with core technologies such as QuickTime, OpenGL, Core Audio, Quartz Composer, Core Video, Core Animation and more. You will be responsible for developing features for streaming media playback. This individual should have development experience at multiple layers of the OS network stack and have experience tuning network delivery for media content. - Bachelors or Masters degree in Computer Science/Engineering, or equivalent

- 3+ years of C/C++ development

- Object oriented programming and design skills

- Deep knowledge of networking concepts on Windows/Unix/Mac OS

- Practical experience with building software on TCP and UDP networking API's on Windows and Unix-based platforms

- Knowledge of streaming media protocols: RTP, RTSP, SIP, HTTP 1.0/1.1

- Excellent debugging and troubleshooting skills using network analysis tools

- Knowledge of common network architectures (routers/switches/proxies, etc)

- Experience developing audio/video streaming servers or clients is a big plus

- Intel assembly/SSE highly desirable

- Excellent written and verbal communication skills is a must Make iCloud work well on Windows, and Macs Job title: Windows Engineer - iCloud Job description: Create next-generation consumer application experiences as only Apple can do. Our projects involve challenges of massive scalability, complex integration, and rich nuanced user experiences which push the limits of Web service technology. iCloud is seeking a senior software engineer to write client-side code responsible for delivering a world class set of online services. These services can include things such as email, calendaring, photo galleries and the like. You will work in small product oriented teams and be responsible for implementing new features in applications as well as development of new applications top to bottom. We are looking for well-rounded engineers who have real-world experience creating robust high-volume production applications. You must have a diversity of client side skills and language familiarity. Strong practical experience with developing on both the Windows and Mac platforms is necessary with an emphasis on the Windows platform. An expert level command of C++, MFC and other Windows development constructs is required. You'll need to develop prototypes quickly and respond to rapidly changing situations. An analytical thinker who works well in teams, likes a challenge, and is willing to push themselves and those around them to achieve extraordinary results. Requirements: -- 7+ years of experience. -- Strong knowledge of Windows software development tools is a must -- Strong experience with C++ -- Strong experience with MFC -- Familiarity with Python, Objective C or other OO language is a plus -- Strong Knowledge of HTTP, XML, XSL -- Strong object oriented programming and design skills -- Excellent problem solving and communication skills -- Experience with Mac OS X development tools is a plus. BS, MS or PHD in computer science or equivalent work experience is required. Apple is looking for a really knowledgeable fan boy to get everyone stoke on iOS Job title: SW Technology Evangelist Apple seeks an Integration Technologies Evangelist for Mac OS and iOS. As a member of Apple's Technology Evangelism team you'll be expected to teach, influence, encourage, and lead 3rd party ISVs to build platform differentiating, high performance, fully integrated software solutions for iPhone and the Mac. Primary responsibilities include: * Helping 3rd party ISVs understand, select, and take full advantage of full-featured technologies and frameworks including In-App Purchase, Calendaring, Messaging, Notifications, iAd, Maps, Location Services, Address Book and Contacts. * Performing 3rd party ISV code reviews focused on identifying opportunities for modernization, optimization, development best practices, and the adoption of relevant iOS or Mac OS technologies. * organising and leading hands-on programming workshops that assist 3rd party ISVs with the adoption of specific iOS or Mac OS technologies. * Working with Apple's iOS or Mac OS engineering teams to efficiently address issues blocking application frameworks adoption by developers. * Tracking, documenting, and communicating application frameworks adoption progress, trends, and issues. * Managing technical tracks, sessions, and labs at Apple's annual Worldwide Developer Conference. The ideal candidate must have: * At least 5 years of programming experience with the C, C++, and Objective-C programming languages. * Hands-on development experience with iOS's In-App Purchase, Calendaring, and Push Notifications frameworks and services. * Strong problem solving skills coupled with the desire to create innovative solutions for developers' technical issues. * Strong organisation skills, with the ability to clearly communicate developer needs on demand. * A superb attention to detail. * Excellent interpersonal skills and the ability to work cooperatively and cross-functionally to solve problems. * Excellent public speaking skills and the ability to clearly present technical content in one-on-one and one-to-many situations. * Excellent writing skills, with the ability to explain technical concepts clearly and concisely. * Must have a professional and credible demeanor. * Proven public speaking and presentation skills. * Cross-platform development experience is a plus. Add Thunderbolt functions to new Macs Job description: Software or Firmware engineer to develop and maintain firmware for embedded controllers for Thunderbolt products. Includes operational firmware for Thunderbolt devices, and corresponding Mac OS X tool and utility applications such as updaters and exercisers. Includes development of new products plus refinement and maintenance of past products. May develop other Thunderbolt software for Mac OS X unrelated to firmware, such as drivers, sample code, applications, libraries, and/or utilities. Required:

Conventional C language with minor use of assembly language.

Use of Firmware IDE and debugging tools.

Basic use of oscilloscope and DVM.

Serial communication.

Read and understand schematics and simple transistor logic circuits.

Desired: ARM processor experience, Logic analyzer experience, Cocoa experience, I2C, SVN, Mac OS X general.

Minimum BA/BS in Computer Science, Electrical Engineering, or similar field, with sufficient hands-on lab work. Apple needs someone to lead operations for new iPads Job title: New Products PM - iPad Job description: Join the fast-paced iPad Product Operations team. New Product Operations is pivotal to the fast-paced development and launch of Apple's products. A successful NPO Manager is a natural leader and facilitator; is driven, organised and detail oriented; excels in program/ project management; communicates with ease at all levels; thrives in an ambiguous environment; is adept at facilitating actions and resolving conflicts; manages through relationships and influence: and displays grace under fire. Job Description: You will lead the Team within WW Operations and be the primary operations interface to the core product development team and other functional organisations within Apple. As the owner of the product, either through direct involvement and/or influence, you will ensure the successful launch of the product towards meeting it's stated Cost, Quality, Schedule, Availability and Customer Experience goals. Responsibilities: • Lead ramp availability for all iPad modules with GSM, SQE, TPM and other internal and external teams by ensuring security, materials, equipment, fixtures, staffing, training, documentation plans are in place; 30% travel to Asia may be required. • Drive responsive supply chains that are optimised for lowest costs, operational flexibility and high quality. • Assess, analyse, consolidate, and communicate risk and status clearly and succinctly to management, escalating key issues and presenting options for resolution to the cross-functional executive team through the new product reviews. • Successful candidates will have the following attributes: exceptional ability to build relationships; clear, consistent communication; data-driven and action-oriented; enthusiastic and motivated; and detail-oriented while managing several work-streams. •Experience working with off-shore manufacturers and travelling to manufacturing sites •5+ years of industry experience in one or more of the following disciplines: New Product Introduction / Supply Chain Management / Manufacturing Operations •BS or MS degree in Engineering •MBA preferred •Fluency in Mandarin Chinese preferred BONUS: We couldn't find a job listing, but Apple is looking for someone to run its retail operations Apple retail boss Ron Johnson left the company recently, and now it's actively looking for someone to take over. Thinking about applying? Better read up ... What It's Like Being Interviewed For A Job At Apple »

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.