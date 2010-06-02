Apple's 10 Coolest Job Openings

Photo: raneko via Flickr
What kind of neat gadgets will Apple come up with next?
The company is notoriously tight-lipped about its future plans. But sometimes you can get a hint for what’s next by surfing a company’s job listings.
Apple probably doesn’t advertise the best jobs it has — the top-secret and super-cutting-edge stuff it recruits for internally.
But currently, Apple has 1158 corporate jobs advertised, 47% of which are at its headquarters in Cupertino, Calif.
Out of all the corporate job listings, 53% are for engineers — hardware, software, systems, and mechanical — and others include marketing, legal, and information systems.
Design 3D animated characters and environments for the iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad in Santa Clara Valley, California.
The iPhone GameKit team is looking for a skilled artist who wants to work as part of a highly motivated team to work on application and frameworks for the iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad. The position on the team is to help design, visualise, enable and implement interface, 3D characters/environments, animation, texturing as well as original concept artwork. The position also requires a creative thinker who can contribute and comment on the design process as well as being flexible enough to aid in all aspects of production such as asset management and able to work to a deadline.
Required Education & Experience:
Looking for an artist with Maya / 3D Max / Photoshop experience
-ability to model, animate, texture & produce bump/normal maps for 3D scene graph environments
-strong environment & character concept artist
-3-4 + years of real world experience, iPhone / console experience preferred
-ability to handle asset pipeline management including XML and source contro
The iTunes Store Podcast team seeks a London-based Producer to help manage the integration of new podcasts, the merchandising of podcasts in iTunes Store and management of publisher relationships. The highly varied work will change significantly over time as the operation evolves and grows. In the near term, a significant portion of the job will be devoted to reviewing submitted podcasts, managing the podcast directory, planning and executing editorial campaigns, building relationships with publishers and troubleshooting problems. Additional responsibilities will include:
* Selecting podcasts for promotion on the iTunes podcasting page.
* Managing the podcast approval process to keep the submission backlog low.
* Interacting with podcaster publishers to address editorial priorities and technical issues and questions.
* Keeping podcasters updated with the latest iTunes podcasting specifications.
* Establishing systems and processes for tracking communications with a large number of podcasters.
* Developing site content that makes it easy for podcasters to learn about and interact with iTunes.
* Suggesting features to improve the support for podcasting features in the iTunes Store, the podcasting submission process, and mobile devices.
* Interacting with engineers to track the development of these features.
* Helping to build a robust, logical, and easy-to-navigate podcasting directory.
* Continually working to keep the directory categories clean and consistent.
* Helping develop new easy ways to discover and try podcasts.
The ideal candidate will exhibit the following characteristics:
* Understanding of and excitement about podcasting as a technology and a media phenomenon.
* a track record in successfully managing operations for a complex (and preferably technical) business.
* Strong technical skills. Programming is not necessary. However, experience writing XML and HTML is highly beneficial, and the ability to set up simple but scalable databases is a plus.
* previous experience as a user of a production back-end for a large web site or other real-time computer system.
* Proven experience delivering against multiple simultaneous responsibilities (multitasking).
* Roll-up-the-sleeves attitude; a willingness to perform whatever work is required to get the job done.
* Highly organised and detail-oriented.
* Excellent and precise written and spoken English.
* Additional language skills in German, French, Italian, Spanish, or Dutch -- the more the better.
* Knowledge of European media landscape.
* Demonstrable experience supporting technical customers or suppliers while conveying a knowledgeable and professional demeanour.
* An MBA or equivalent with media or marketing focus is valuable but not required.
Drive Mac adoption in Business
•Plan forward looking three year plan for channel acquisition, development and management
•Drive, manage and execute all elements of channel plan -- awareness, demand generation (in partnership with programs team), partner management, partner incentives, channel expertise development
•Drive multi level penetration into the business segment in India -- utilising stakeholders such as Pro, major Accounts, AAR, Distributors, ASE
•Identify, recruit and develop an SI for Mac as well as iPhone, iPOD business
•Drive Mac sales into verticals such as medical, media and business (Infrastructure)
•Contribute to the prosumer plan and demonstrate leadership at country level for Mac business
•Manage the Mac Distributors for all RTMs - planning, growth, execution
•Build Distributor plans, focus and expertise
•Manage and grow a team of talented and high performance channel managers
ey Skills
•Tremendous Leadership skills.
•Clarity of thought
•Ability to navigate extreme ambiguity
•Appetite to plan and grow a business, team
•Keen eye for new opportunities.
Key Competencies
•Channel management expertise
•Good techno commercial skills on the range of products.
•Being Up to date with the key market trends.
Experience in Channel Management.
•Experience in handling large business volumes across diverse geographies.
•Experience in managing teams
The position of an Applications Test Engineer for European languages performs internationalization and localisation testing across a range of multimedia applications. The positions requires a self-motivated, flexible and dynamic individual with strong technical and troubleshooting skills who can work effectively when remote from the main teams. The QA Engineer executes functionality, compatibility, integration and reliability tests etc. in multiple European languages, writes test plans and defines test approaches and strategies. In addition, this position requires someone who is very detail oriented, can juggle manual as well as automation testing and can work in a fast-paced testing environment.
ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:
• Functional testing with localised versions of Apple applications in European environment with a focus on features that would behave differently in a European language.
• Defining test approaches and test plans for assigned functional test areas.
• Creating and executing test cases for European language versions of applications
• Creating and executing automation scripts for repetitive tasks
• Testing applications with OS X in multiple languages
• Working closely with a large team of testers & developers based in the US
• Working closely with a cross-functional teams based in Europe and overseas
• Working closely with vendors and service providers based in Europe
• Reporting and tracking internationalization, localisation and functional issues
• Frequent use of test tools and automation.
EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE:
• BS or equivalent experience.
• 4+ years of SQA experience.
• Some lead or management experience is a plus.
• Excellent communication & interpersonal skills.
• Experience with functional (black-box & grey-box) as well as compatibility testing.
• Good understanding of SQA methodologies & practices.
• Excellent troubleshooting and problem isolating skills are essential.
• Thorough knowledge of Mac OS X and shipping Apple products.
• Very good understanding of multimedia technologies (digital video- and photography, DVD-authoring, printing technologies and colour management).
• Demonstrated ability to work with limited software specifications and have the ability to define testing strategies and test cases for assigned product component.
• Demonstrated ability to own a complete functional area of an application or product.
•Experience in AppleScript, Shell scripting and Python strongly preferred.
•Understanding the differences of regional specific set-ups and needs
• Experience working in an colour controlled environment is a plus
• Understanding of PDF generation and embedded font subsets preferred
• Understanding of digital press and silver halide technology a plus
LANGUAGE SKILLS:
•Fluent in written and spoken English
•Native in a European language
Design new features for Keynote and Keynote remote for iPhone, Pages, Numbers, and iWeb in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
Apple's Productivity Applications team is looking for a proactive and hardworking software engineer to contribute to current and future applications. Our team is responsible for Keynote, Apple's best-of-breed presentation software, as well as graphical features for Pages, Numbers, and iWeb, and the Keynote Remote app for iPhone.
As an engineer on the Productivity team, your responsibilities will range from helping to define new features, to implementing high-level user interfaces, to designing private frameworks for use across the suite. You'll also be responsible for debugging and delivering the best possible application performance. You will work closely with other engineers, human interface designers, and different groups across Apple.
Key Requirements:
* BS CS/CE or equivalent
* Strong programming skills, preferably with C, Objective-C, and/or C++
* Excellent communication and collaborative skills
* Excitement and passion to work on amazing products
* Deep understanding of performance assessment and optimization
* Proven ability to excel in a fast-paced development team
Preferred skills:
* Mac OS X and/or iPhone OS programming experience
* User-interface programming experience
* Familiarity with web technologies and XML
Do you have a passion for text and fonts? Are you impressed when you see a well laid out web page or document? The goal of the Type Group at Apple is to provide our developers and users with all the necessary tools to accomplish just that. As such, we are seeking a highly motivated individual to help us deliver beautiful and modern text to Apple customers. This individual will be directly responsible for supporting and enhancing the CoreText layout engine in our system software. This engine is responsible for processing Unicode text for higher level components producing detailed and precise measurements required for the layout of the text. This engine is tuned for performance and the challenge is to keep this engine running incredibly fast while we add support for the most complex world scripts and text layout requirements.
* BS in Computer Science or equivalent required
* Excellent knowledge of the C programming language expected
* Strong C++ skills are highly desirable
Optional skills:
* Experience with development tools on Mac or Unix platforms
* Prior experience with text layout
* Knowledge of Unicode text design and principles highly desirable
* Familiarity with either OpenType or AAT layout tables
* Performance tuning background a big plus
Additional success factors:
* Strong motivation to work on system software (below Applications)
* Knowledge of the Cocoa text system
* Excellent problem solving and debugging skills
* Innovative and has lots of ideas
* Enthusiastic and pro-active problem solver
* Possesses a strong desire to develop robust and solid code
* Shares a passion for learning new technologies
* Pays attention to details
* Good written and verbal communication skills
Choose which apps to feature in the App store and create editorial collections in Sydney, Australia.
This position will be responsible for the selection and promotion of all featured content on the desktop, as well as device Application (App) Stores.
This person is tasked with choosing from a vast array of applications that best express the voice, perspective and business of the App Store. This includes deciding what content to feature each week, entering that content into the content management system, and creating theme based editorial collections.
Essential to this position is working with the global App Store team in Cupertino and Europe, World Wide Developer Relations team in Australia, and the product management team, to share and understand the latest information regarding upcoming app titles and editorial selections. This person will also work to create new ways for customers to discover new content, based on the programmer's expertise and understanding of the customers.
This person needs to possess an uncanny ability to mine the resources at hand to find the best apps scheduled to be released on the store. This includes uncovering the lesser-known developers and titles. Essential to this role is being expertise in mobile device markets, hands-on experience managing content on a weekly basis, and a passion for apps.
This position will be measured according to his/her ability to establish a credible editorial voice for the App Store in Australia, New Zealand and others, and present content offerings that generate incremental sales.
Responsibilities include:
- Creating and maintaining editorial plan of the App Store in Australia, and New Zealand.
- Developing new strategies for app discovery.
- Finding great new apps to refresh the App Store on a weekly basis.
- Coordinating new weekly editorial features with design/production.
- Programming weekly featured content on the App Store.
- Writing promotional text for the featured apps.
Experience :
- BA/BS required.
- Market knowledge of Internet related content industries in Australia and New Zealand.
- At least 5 years experience in Internet related contents industries.
- Strong understanding of user needs in Australia and New Zealand.
- Excellent project management and coordination skills.
- Ability to develop and exercise cross-functional initiatives with strong interpersonal communication skills.
iTunes Pan-EU Label Relations
This position will manage the relationships with the record labels in the key Southern European markets, among them Italy and Spain. Preferably based in any of these countries, and reporting to Carl Ekdahl, responsibilities will include:
- Managing the relationship with the key account managers at the record labels, scheduling the key releases for the Editorial team
- Help the continued growth in the region by securing important promotions on the key releases
- Coordinate and help locally implement European wide projects for iTunes
- Support the Editorial team with priorities for these iTunes stores, taking into account chart activity, media coverage, broadcast/release dates etc.
- Research sales/customer activity using iTunes reporting tools to refine editorial selection on a weekly basis.
Cross-functional work with iTunes' music, marketing, production, legal and finance teams is a key area of responsibility.
Candidate profile
The position requires the following profile:
- A passion for discovering new music across a variety of territories
- Good knowledge of the local music and media markets
- Experience of music account management in the European music industry
- Good academic background
- An understanding of emerging technologies (digital music, mobile, digital TV etc.) in Europe and the different stages of development of these in various countries
The iPhone group is looking for a Camera Engineer with responsibilities for evaluation, qualification, implementation and tuning of camera subsystems in iPhone and iPod Nano products.
Duties include research into both current and future camera technologies, evaluation of proposed solutions, executive presentation of current and future options, working with suppliers to customise modules, working with both product design and electrical engineering to physically and electrically integrate the parts, tuning the solution for optimal image quality, and design of production line testing setups.
Travel to both Apple and suppliers' facilities will be required for production bring up.
The applicant should be familiar with megapixel CMOS image sensor technology, lens selection and qualification, and implementation of camera systems in mobile products, and have expert knowledge of imaging algorithms (auto-exposure, auto white balance, etc). Experience with mobile communication products is an advantage.
Required Experience:
* BS/MS EE or equivalent
* 3-5+ years of relevant experience
* Good fundamental EE skills
* CMOS image sensor experience including interfacing and tuning
* Expert knowledge of imaging algorithms (AE, AWB, etc)
* Experience with prototyping solutions and camera bench testing methodology.
The iPad Applications team is seeking a QA engineer to help us ensure that our Applications are rock-solid and user-focused. We're looking for critical thinkers who would like to play a key role qualifying iPad Applications and the frameworks that support them. Our team practices agile, fast-paced development that relies heavily on a tight relationship between engineering and QA. This position requires a self-motivated individual with strong technical and communication skills to handle responsibilities which would include functional testing (automated and ad hoc) of iPad Applications including Mail, Photos & Safari. Additional responsibilities will include design and implementation of test plans and test cases, risk analysis, & integration testing across the system.
Required Experience:
* BS in Computer Science or equivalent experience
* Comfortable with Unix and shell scripting
* Ability to investigate and debug difficult problems
* Creative thinker and strong problem solver
* A passion for user-focused design & high quality technology
* Comfortable and adaptable in a fast-paced and informal environment
Preferred Experience:
* Thorough knowledge of Mac OS X and Windows operating systems
* Experience with media or networking engineering or QA
* Strong commitment to technical quality assurance as a key part of the development cycle
* Previous programming or tools development experience a plus
