Apple's 10 Coolest Job Openings

Job description:

The iTunes Store Podcast team seeks a London-based Producer to help manage the integration of new podcasts, the merchandising of podcasts in iTunes Store and management of publisher relationships. The highly varied work will change significantly over time as the operation evolves and grows. In the near term, a significant portion of the job will be devoted to reviewing submitted podcasts, managing the podcast directory, planning and executing editorial campaigns, building relationships with publishers and troubleshooting problems. Additional responsibilities will include:

* Selecting podcasts for promotion on the iTunes podcasting page.

* Managing the podcast approval process to keep the submission backlog low.

* Interacting with podcaster publishers to address editorial priorities and technical issues and questions.

* Keeping podcasters updated with the latest iTunes podcasting specifications.

* Establishing systems and processes for tracking communications with a large number of podcasters.

* Developing site content that makes it easy for podcasters to learn about and interact with iTunes.

* Suggesting features to improve the support for podcasting features in the iTunes Store, the podcasting submission process, and mobile devices.

* Interacting with engineers to track the development of these features.

* Helping to build a robust, logical, and easy-to-navigate podcasting directory.

* Continually working to keep the directory categories clean and consistent.

* Helping develop new easy ways to discover and try podcasts.

The ideal candidate will exhibit the following characteristics:

* Understanding of and excitement about podcasting as a technology and a media phenomenon.

* a track record in successfully managing operations for a complex (and preferably technical) business.

* Strong technical skills. Programming is not necessary. However, experience writing XML and HTML is highly beneficial, and the ability to set up simple but scalable databases is a plus.

* previous experience as a user of a production back-end for a large web site or other real-time computer system.

* Proven experience delivering against multiple simultaneous responsibilities (multitasking).

* Roll-up-the-sleeves attitude; a willingness to perform whatever work is required to get the job done.

* Highly organised and detail-oriented.

* Excellent and precise written and spoken English.

* Additional language skills in German, French, Italian, Spanish, or Dutch -- the more the better.

* Knowledge of European media landscape.

* Demonstrable experience supporting technical customers or suppliers while conveying a knowledgeable and professional demeanour.

* An MBA or equivalent with media or marketing focus is valuable but not required.