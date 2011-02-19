Apple Job Listing Suggests We Could See An Apple Television

Photo: Piper Jaffray

A recent job listing on Apple’s corporate site picked up at 9 to 5 Mac suggests the company is looking to get into the television business.Not Apple TV, the little box it sells, but Apple televisions, as in big flat screen TVs like what Piper analyst Gene Munster has been talking about for a while now.



The job listing that might tip Apple’s hand is for an AC/DC Power Supply Design Engineer. Here’s the relevant excerpt:

The position primarily involves high-density offline power supply’s development for Apple’s next generation Macintosh platforms spanning from notebook computers, desktop computers, servers, standalone displays and TV.

As Mark Gurman at 9 to 5 Mac notes, it says, “standalone displays and TV.” As in, computer monitors and televisions. Granted this is speculation on Gurman’s part (and ours) but it sure seems like Apple is not talking about its current Apple TV product.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.