Apple Turning The Screws On Java

Apple just announced reduced efforts on OS X for support of Java in the future.



Java (like Flash) is already not allowed on the iPhone and iPad. Is this a bit more pressure for its demise?

Given that Android is based on Java, any decrease in Java popularity would help Apple.

That’s the conspiratorial angle.

Another, more charitable way to look at it: Apple just doesn’t want to devote resources to supporting it anymore.

Steve Jobs has been anti-Java for quite some time already, referring to it in the past as a “ball and chain.”

Either way, with Apple anti-Java, and Oracle fighting Google over Java, the Java world is certainly in a bit of flux.

