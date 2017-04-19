Apple just made its Microsoft Office killer free -- here's how to download it

Apple The Pages app for Mac

It’s not as well-known as Microsoft Word, but Apple makes a complete suite of office apps called iWork that directly competes with Microsoft Office.

Now Apple’s productivity apps have gone free. On Tuesday, Apple made the latest versions of Pages, Numbers, and Keynote for iPhones, iPads, and Mac free. We first saw the news on MacRumors.

Previously, the Mac versions of these apps cost $US19.99 per app, and the iOS versions cost $US9.99 per app. However, Apple has included its first-party apps for free with new iPads and Macs in the past, so you might already have already downloaded these apps.

Apple also made iMovie and GarageBand free for iOS and Mac as well. Previously, the iOS versions of those apps cost $US4.99 on Apple’s App Store.

Apple users can now get a fully featured word processor, slideshow app, or spreadsheet app for free by using the links below:

