Here's The Weird Thing About Apple's IWatch Team

Jay Yarow

Apple has hired another two new people from Nike’s FuelBand group to work on its iWatch.

This is in addition to the Tag Heuer executive it recently poached to run marketing for the iWatch.

Anonymous tweeter Sammy The Walrus IV noted the strange timing of these hires on Twitter, saying:

Apple’s iWatch is reportedly coming in October, so it’s a little weird that Apple is still staffing up. One would think the team would be largely set by now.

