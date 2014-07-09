Here's The Weird Thing About Apple's IWatch Team

Apple has hired another two new people from Nike’s FuelBand group to work on its iWatch.

This is in addition to the Tag Heuer executive it recently poached to run marketing for the iWatch.

Anonymous tweeter Sammy The Walrus IV noted the strange timing of these hires on Twitter, saying:

Apple continues to hire somewhat senior people for the iWatch team – a product supposedly to be announced in three months. Interesting.

— Sammy the Walrus IV (@SammyWalrusIV) July 9, 2014

1) Despite press reports, recent Apple hires would suggest iWatch not immediate. Weird. 2) Maybe Version 2 will be quite diff from Version 1

— Sammy the Walrus IV (@SammyWalrusIV) July 8, 2014

Apple’s iWatch is reportedly coming in October, so it’s a little weird that Apple is still staffing up. One would think the team would be largely set by now.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.