Apple Has Assembled A Dream Team To Make Its Next Big Product

Apple will almost certainly make wearable technology the next product category it plans to disrupt in the form of a wearable wristwatch people have been calling the iWatch.

It’s likely the device won’t launch until next year at the very earliest. In the meantime, Apple has a team of experts developing the iWatch. So, who are they? Mark Gurman, senior editor at 9to5Mac, told us about the “dream team” working on the top-secret project.

&amp;amp;lt;div&amp;amp;gt;Please enable Javascript to watch this video&amp;amp;lt;/div&amp;amp;gt;

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.