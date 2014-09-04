The World's Most Reliable Apple Analyst Just Made Some Huge Predictions About The IWatch

Behance/Todd Hamilton An iWatch concept (not affiliated with Apple)

Apple is expected to unveil its first wearable device in less than a week, and reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities has a few new predictions on what we can expect.

According to the latest from Kuo (via 9to5Mac), the iWatch will come with 8GB of internal storage space.

This is half the storage space as the entry-level iPhone, which suggests that Apple may want you to be able to store music and apps directly on the watch. It hints that the iWatch won’t just be a wrist-worn controller for your smartphone like Pebble and other watches out there.

Corroborating previous reports, Kuo’s predications also indicate the iWatch will come in two sizes: one will feature a 1.3-inch screen while the other would come with a 1.5-inch display. In terms of design, the analyst suggests the iWatch will be made of aluminium just like the iPhone and could come in a gold colour option.

Kuo’s predictions about upcoming Apple products are considered to be extremely reliable. Last year, Kuo nailed nearly every single detail about the iPhone 5s and iPhone 5c before Apple made its announcement, leaving barely any surprises.

This year is turning out to be no different, since we’ve seen tons of leaks surrounding the iPhone 6. Details about the iWatch are a little less clear, however. Re/code originally said the iWatch would debut in October, while more recent reports are suggesting it may be unveiled on Sept. 9 with the iPhone 6. Others have also hinted that Apple may tease the watch soon, but it won’t be available for purchase until 2015.

We also have yet to see any leaks that may suggest what the iWatch could look like. Although we really have no idea what to expect from the iWatch, the strongest rumours suggest it will focus on measuring your health and facilitating the mobile payments system Apple is rumoured to be working on.

