Here's What People Would Pay For The IWatch

Although Apple is expected to release its first smartwatch later this year, the truth is we still don’t know anything about the device — including how much it will cost. What we can estimate, however, is how much people are willing to pay for it.

Earlier this week, investment firm Piper Jaffray published results from a study which found that most adult consumers wouldn’t be interested in buying an iWatch for $US350. The firm then asked respondents how much they would consider paying for an iWatch.

While most consumers said they wouldn’t purchase one regardless of the price, more than 30% said they would buy the iWatch if it fell in the $US100-$200 price range. Only 10% said they would buy the watch if it was priced at $US100 or less, as shown in the chart from Statista posted below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.