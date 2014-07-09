Apple Poaches Two More People From Nike To Work On The IWatch

Apple has reportedly hired two more engineers from Nike’s Fuelband team to work on its long-rumoured iWatch, which is expected to debut in the fall.

Ryan Bailey and Jon Gale were picked up by Apple in June, as 9to5Mac originally spotted on their LinkedIn profiles.

Bailey previously worked in product development at Nike and played a role in testing and improving the Fuelband.

Gale, who was just brought on as a sensing systems engineer at Apple, worked on the hardware and firmware for Nike’s Digital Sport products. It seems likely that the pair will bring these skills to Apple to assist in developing the iWatch.

Bailey and Gale are just two of many hires Apple has seemingly made recently to work on its first wearable device. Last week, the company reportedly hired an executive from luxury Swiss watch maker TAG Heuer, and Apple has been hiring a mix of health and fashion experts over the past several months.

It does, however, seem strange that Apple would bring new iWatch engineers on board so close to the product’s launch.

If a report from Re/code earlier this summer proves to be accurate, Apple should be on track to unveil the iWatch in October — which means the product should be nearly finished, if not already completed.

Apple’s first wearable device is expected to focus on fitness and potentially home automation, according to previous reports and input from analysts. The iWatch may be able to track steps taken, hydration levels, sweat, and your heart rate. The Wall Street Journal reports that it will use 10 sensors to track your movement and pick up fitness data. Big-name athletes such as Kobe Bryant are said to be testing the wristband now.

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Brian White believes the iWatch could act as a remote control for the device in your home, which would fit nicely with the new HomeKit smart home platform Apple unveiled at WWDC in June.

We’ll have to wait until Apple officially unveils the device to learn more.

