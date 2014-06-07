The iWatch Is Coming In October

Apple will unveil and release its highly-anticipated smartwatch, which many presume to be called “iWatch,” in October, according to a report from Re/code.

Re/code has a stellar track record when it comes to Apple news, so we believe this report to be legitimate.

According to the report, Apple says it is confident enough in its product that it will produce 3 to 5 million for the initial shipment.

The New York Times was one of the first outlets to report on the iWatch, after a February 2013 report from Nick Bilton illuminated Apple’s nascent smartwatch efforts, likening its possible “next big thing” to something Dick Tracy or James Bond would use: “A watch that double[s] as a computer, two-way radio, mapping device or television.”

Many believe Apple’s iWatch will marry the looks of a luxury wristwatch with the powerful sensors found in today’s fitness wristbands, and, of course, familiar elements from the iPhone and iPad shrunken down and reconfigured to work from your wrist.

Apple will likely tie in many features from the recently-announced iOS 8, including the new Health app that tracks biometric data from its users and presents it in an accessible way. The iWatch will likely be able to supply this information by being able to measure one’s pulse.

Tim Cook first acknowledged the wearables space at the D11 conference in June 2013:

There are lots of gadgets in this space right now, but there’s nothing great out there. None of them are going to convince a kid that hasn’t worn glasses or a band to wear one. … There are a lot of problems to solve in this space. … It’s ripe for exploration. I think there will be tons of companies playing in this space.

Despite the number of rival smartwatches that have sprung up since Bilton’s report in early 2013, many wonder what Apple’s watch will look like. Some think it will look like the old iPod Nano, or a curved iPhone, or even similar to the Moto 360. Others still believe it will look more like a bracelet, similar to Samsung’s Gear Fit.

At the inaugural Code Conference this month, Apple SVP Eddy Cue, who leads the company’s media and iTunes efforts, said the company has “the best product pipeline that I’ve seen in my 25 years at Apple.”

Google will be hosting its I/O developers conference on June 25, where the company is expected to announce more details about “Android Wear,” the company’s new operating system for wearable devices like smartwatches.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.