Apple's IWatch Will Have A Flexible, Curved 3D Glass Display When It Launches Later This Year

Apple’s rumoured smart watch, the so-called iWatch, will have a curved, flexible “3D” glass display, we learn from the China Times (via DigiTimes). In fact, Apple already has a supplier for the display, a Taiwanese company called TPK.

The report also says Apple will launch the iWatch later this year.

We’re not sure what a “3D” display means, but it does sound pretty fancy.

While it’s a mushy rumour, it does back up the original report on the Apple iWatch from New York Times reporter Nick Bilton. Bilton broke the story about the iWatch and said it would have a curved glass display.

