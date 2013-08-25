BEYOND 2013: What Will Apple Make Next?

We already have a pretty good idea of what’s coming from Apple this fall: A new iPhone 5S, a plastic “cheap” iPhone, and a few new iPads.

But what about next year and beyond? Well, there’s still a lot of talk about a computerized wristwatch and a larger iPhone. And it looks like 2014 will be the year we finally see what new product categories Apple has been cooking up.

We sat down with Mark Gurman, senior editor at 9to5Mac, to talk about what Apple is working on in the near future.

