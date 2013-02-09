Here Are Some Reasons To Get Excited About Apple Making An 'iWatch'

Photo: Flickr/Brett Jordan

Apple has the potential to drastically reinvent the traditional smart watch.There are already a host of smartwatches out there, like the Cookoo Watch and Pebble, and one source tells us that Google’s currently working on a smart watch of its own.



Earlier this year, reports emerged of Apple’s apparent plans to start making a smartwatch.

According to Bruce Tognazzini, a principal with the Nielsen Norman Group and former Apple employee who specialises in human-computer interaction, an Apple iWatch could have a vast impact on our lives.

Here are several reasons why you should be really excited:

Apple can solve the “having-to-remove-the-watch-from-your-arm-problem” by implementing wireless charging, which the company holds a patent for.

Apple’s patent for curved glass screens could help reduce the clunky factor.

There won’t need to be a bunch of buttons and menus because Siri will be able to handle complex tasks.

The iWatch could facilitate communication with your iPhone so you can see who’s calling.

It could eliminate the need for typing in passwords on Apple devices.

You may never lose your iPhone again because the iWatch will alert you if you start moving out of range.

It could use sensors to track how many calories you’re burning and miles you’re walking, and monitor things like blood pressure.

If the NFC chip makes its way to the iWatch, you could just swipe your watch over a reader to make payments.

It will very likely support music functions.

The iWatch could function as remote control via compatibility with Siri.

Apple could use the iWatch to fix its maps by using crowdsourced pressure data.

