And Now A Former Apple Store Employee Is Speculating That Apple Will Announce "iTV" In January 2012

Last week, a quote from Walter Isaacson’s bio in which Steve Jobs said he had “finally cracked” the secret to making a great TV rekindled speculation that Apple will eventually launch a TV product.



Then, today, analyst Gene Munster reported that Apple is already developing TV prototypes and predicted that the world might see a 50-inch “iTV” by the fall of next year.

And now a former Apple store employee, Jordan Golson, who now writes for MacRumors, is speculating that we might get an iTV announcement as soon as January 2012 (i.e., three months from now).

Golson bases his speculation on several points, including these:

He has heard that Apple is working with a Korean manufacturer, probably LG but possibly Samsung, about sourcing panels

The head of Softbank, Masayoshi Son, said last week that Steve Jobs was working on a revolutionary new Apple product the day before he died (most people assumed this was the iPhone 5; Golson thinks it might be the iTV)

Apple’s last two product-category announcements, the iPhone and iPad, were made in January

(Read Jordan Golson’s post here).

Earlier, we published our current best guess at Apple’s product rollout schedule, in which we predicted that Apple would roll out the iTV about a year from now, in September 2012.

Golson’s speculation concludes that it could show up much sooner than that.

