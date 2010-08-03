Apple Hard At Work On Streaming Video Service

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Apple is hard at work on a streaming video service, presumably for the next Apple TV, CNet’s Greg Sandoval reports.While Apple was expected to deliver a music streaming service soon, it looks like that’s been shelved in favour of the video service. Sandoval reports Apple has the team from Lala working full time on building the video service.



See Also: Why The Cloud Is Critical To Apple’s TV Strategy

