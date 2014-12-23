Apple's ITunes Is Now On Tumblr

Apple’s iTunes has officially joined Tumblr’s network of 213+ million blogs.

The iTunes Tumblr is heavy on photos and GIFs for you to like and reblog. Categories are organised much like they are on Apple’s website, with music, movies, TV shows and books lined up along the header, and samples from each of those categories below the main image.

You can also scroll sideways along the main image to look at featured items, such as “True Detective” and “Guardians Of The Galaxy.”

Earlier this month, 9to5Mac reported that Apple was looking for a new “head of social media” to be stationed in Los Angeles, indicating the company might be ramping up its minimal social media presence. However, this lone iTunes Tumblr page gives us no indication Apple will open more accounts: It already has a Twitter account for iTunes, as well as iBooks and the App Store.

Apple also recently hired Musa Tariq, the former social media manager for Nike and Burberry. He currently serves as the “digital marketing director” under Apple’s new retail chief Angela Ahrendts.

