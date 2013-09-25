If You Bought The Final Season Of 'Breaking Bad' On ITunes, Apple Just Gave You A $US22 Credit

AMC Breaking Bad

“Breaking Bad” fans who purchased a season pass for its final season on iTunes may have noticed that they were only able to watch the first eight episodes.

The show’s most recent season was split in half by AMC and shown over a two-year period. Since it appeared to look like two separate seasons, users were charged the cost of half of a season pass to watch the first eight episodes, and then charged again to watch the remaining eight.

Even though the passes were priced accordingly, it was unclear to users that they had to complete two financial transactions to view the entire season.

Feeling scammed by this, an Ohio man, Noam Lazebnik, filed a class action lawsuit against Apple for failing to provide iTunes users who purchased a season pass for “Breaking Bad” with the entire season.

Apple caved and provided those affected with an iTunes voucher.

According to MacRumors, this is the email Apple has sent out:

We apologise for any confusion the naming of “Season 5” and “The Final Season” of Breaking Bad might have caused you. While the names of the seasons and episodes associated with them were not chosen by iTunes, we’d like to offer you “The Final Season” on us by providing you with the iTunes code below in the amount of $US22.99. This credit can also be used for any other content on the iTunes Store. Thank you for your purchase.

