Apple Has A Great Plan For Instantly Streaming Music To Your iPhone

Steve Jobs would never sit and wait while his song buffers as it comes down from his yet-unannounced cloud music service.That’s why Apple is going to store small pieces of all of your songs on your device, even if you choose to get all your music on-demand from their cloud music service.



At least that’s what a patent Patently Apple uncovered indicates.

We’re betting they’ll store the first 10-20 seconds of each of your songs on your device, so when you choose a new song, it’ll start playing immediately as your device hooks up with the cloud and starts downloading the rest of your song.

This way, there will be no lag, no buffering, and no frustration. It’ll also save a ton of space on your iPhone or iPad (if you choose to get all your music from Apple’s cloud, that is).

The cloud-streaming model today is that songs only begin playing once a significant part of the song has been downloaded.

See below for a screenshot of the patent that shows “sync partial music” in iTunes. The patent is called “Local Storage of a Portion of Streamed Media Items.”

