APPLE IS WORTH HALF A TRILLION DOLLARS

Photo: AP
Apple’s market cap just hit $500 billion.Its stock price moved past its 52-week high to $536.39 in after-hours trading.
For this latest surge, credit Apple’s killer holiday sales for the iPhone and big anticipation for Apple’s iPad 3 announcement, coming next week.
Some context:
- Facebook is worth $100 billion.
- Google is worth $200 billion.
- Microsoft is worth $267 billion.
- Exxon is worth $406 billion.
