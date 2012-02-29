APPLE IS WORTH HALF A TRILLION DOLLARS

Nicholas Carlson
Tim Cook

Photo: AP

Apple’s market cap just hit $500 billion.Its stock price moved past its 52-week high to $536.39 in after-hours trading.

For this latest surge, credit Apple’s killer holiday sales for the iPhone and big anticipation for Apple’s iPad 3 announcement, coming next week.

Some context:

  • Facebook is worth $100 billion.
  • Google is worth $200 billion.
  • Microsoft is worth $267 billion.
  • Exxon is worth $406 billion.

