APPLE IS WORTH HALF A TRILLION DOLLARS

Apple’s market cap just hit $500 billion.Its stock price moved past its 52-week high to $536.39 in after-hours trading.



For this latest surge, credit Apple’s killer holiday sales for the iPhone and big anticipation for Apple’s iPad 3 announcement, coming next week.

Some context:

Facebook is worth $100 billion.

Google is worth $200 billion.

Microsoft is worth $267 billion.

Exxon is worth $406 billion.

