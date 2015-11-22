Leaked screenshots show Apple is working on a new way to speed up iPhone repairs

Apple appears to be working on a new iOS app to limit your trips to the Genius Bar and speed up repairs, according to leaked screenshots published on uSwitch and obtained by noted Apple leaker Sonny Dickson.

Many people head straight to the Genius Bar when an issue with their phone or iPad pops up, only to be turned away without an appointment or to realise it was a simple issue they could have fixed at home.

Apple may be trying to curb the number of unnecessary visits to the Genius Bar by trying to diagnose the problem from within an app, or at least offer a Genius Bar alternative.

In the screenshots, the app asks a few questions like describing the problem and offers a few how-to guides. The app will then recommend what to do next, offering options like chatting with an advisor or booking a Genius Bar appointment straight from the app, according to the leaked images. There’s also an option to send the device in for repairs, if that ends up being the recommended step.

Apple has had these support options for years, but they have always been scattered throughout the Apple support site. In the Apple Store app, for example, the only support option right now is to book a Genius Store appointment. This new customer service app looks like a streamlined way for Apple to bring them together.

