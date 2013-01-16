Apple Is Working On A Plastic, See-Through iPhone, Says DigiTimes

Back to the iMac design?

Photo: Smashing Lists

Here is one wild rumour on Apple’s so-called “cheap” iPhone from DigiTimes, the Asian newspaper that tracks all sorts of leaks and gossip from the supply chain in tech.According to its supply chain sources, Apple is going to use a plastic body on the less-expensive iPhone to save money. The rumour is that the plastic casing will be supplied by a US-based electronics manufacturing company, says DigiTimes.



Now here’s the wild part: “rumours are circulating that the entry-level iPhone will adopt a chassis mixed with plastic and metal, with the internal metal parts being able to be seen from outside through special design, the sources noted.”

We’re not sure what to make of this, but it sounds cool. We envision Apple’s Bondi Blue iMac which was see through.

We’re not holding our breath for a see-through iPhone, especially when DigiTimes is calling it a rumour. It sounds like chatter. But, it’s still pretty interesting.

