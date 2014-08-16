Apple Is Working On A Mouse That Can Vibrate Based On How Hard You Press It

Apple’s next mouse may give its users “haptic feedback,” likely in the form of a vibrating response when being pressed, according to a patent uncovered by Apple Insider’s Mikey Campbell.

The patent describes a new mouse that can incorporate a force sensor, which would detect the amount of pressure a user puts on the mouse at any given time.

Take a look at Apple’s design for the mouse:

The mouse’s sensor should allow it to distinguish between different actions — like clicking an icon or opening a folder — and provide differentiated feedback.

It’s unclear when or if Apple will release a new mouse. Apple Insider notes the Magic Mouse is five years old, but it wouldn’t make sense for Apple to release a peripheral alongside a new iPhone or smartwatch. A touch-sensitive Mac, on the other hand, is a different story.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.