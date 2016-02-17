Apple is trying to fix the bug that bricks people's iPhones when they change the date

Good news: Apple is working on a fix for a bug that has been bricking users’ iPhones.

Right now, if you set the date on certain iOS devices to 1/1/1970, they stop working completely. A device can become unresponsive, and users need to take it to an Apple Store to fix it.

Trolls have even been circulating fake images to try and trick people into bricking their phones.

Apple still isn’t explaining what causes the problem — but it has now confirmed that it’s trying to solve it. (We first saw Apple’s announcement over on Wired.)

On the support section of Apple’s website, it says that “an upcoming software update will prevent this issue from affecting iOS devices.” For now, it recommends that anyone who is affected should contact Apple Support. There’s no word on exactly when the update will roll out.

For the morbidly curious, here’s a video of someone bricking their iPhone with the 1970 date:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

